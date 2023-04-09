Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 6, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 6, 2023:

  • Holstein, Jon Cody – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Murray, Mason Andrew – Parole Violation
  • Reed, Dylan Scott – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Jackson, Deborah – Failure to Control Speed
  • Kelsey, Jason August – Hold for Gatesville County
  • Martinez, Jesse – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Criminal Trespass of Habitation
  • Bohannon, Sarah Elizabeth – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Logan, Gavyn Blaze – Order Setting Aside Bond-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Davis, Devin Lee – Driving While Intoxicated
  • Owen, Kodi Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance

