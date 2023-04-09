Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 6, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 6, 2023:
- Holstein, Jon Cody – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
- Murray, Mason Andrew – Parole Violation
- Reed, Dylan Scott – Driving While Intoxicated
- Jackson, Deborah – Failure to Control Speed
- Kelsey, Jason August – Hold for Gatesville County
- Martinez, Jesse – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Criminal Trespass of Habitation
- Bohannon, Sarah Elizabeth – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Logan, Gavyn Blaze – Order Setting Aside Bond-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Davis, Devin Lee – Driving While Intoxicated
- Owen, Kodi Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance