Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 6, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 6, 2023:

Holstein, Jon Cody – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Murray, Mason Andrew – Parole Violation

Reed, Dylan Scott – Driving While Intoxicated

Jackson, Deborah – Failure to Control Speed

Kelsey, Jason August – Hold for Gatesville County

Martinez, Jesse – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bogany, Ansley Oshan – Criminal Trespass of Habitation

Bohannon, Sarah Elizabeth – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Logan, Gavyn Blaze – Order Setting Aside Bond-Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Davis, Devin Lee – Driving While Intoxicated

Owen, Kodi Michael – Possession of a Controlled Substance

