The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 7, 2023:

Jenkel, Coleman Lee – Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Clark, Lennon Jesse – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Maness, Timothy Allen – Theft of Property

Tullous, Joshua Kane – Assault/Family Violence (two counts)

