Robert Lee Morgan, 75, of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. He was born on Saturday, February 28, 1948, in Houston, Texas. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, James Lancie Morgan, and Mary (Oliver) Morgan, brothers, Troy Morgan and James Morgan, sisters, Cynthia, and Linda Bea.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Linda Morgan; daughters, Jennifer Alexander and husband Richard, Robin Cougle; brother, David Morgan, and wife Carol; sister, Mary Diggs; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Lee Morgan, please visit our floral store.

