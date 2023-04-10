Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 8, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 8, 2023:

Penalosa, Eric Luis – Public Intoxication

Garcia, Benson Adam – Impeding Traffic

Oviedo, Julie – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

McCain, Samantha Elaine – Possession of Marijuana and Public Intoxication

Delgado, Francisco – Theft of Property

Gonzalez, Rafeal Aviles – Theft of Property

Lacourse, John Brien – Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver License, Expired Registration and Failure to Appear

