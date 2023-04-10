Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 8, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 8, 2023:

  • Penalosa, Eric Luis – Public Intoxication
  • Garcia, Benson Adam – Impeding Traffic
  • Oviedo, Julie – Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
  • McCain, Samantha Elaine – Possession of Marijuana and Public Intoxication
  • Delgado, Francisco – Theft of Property
  • Gonzalez, Rafeal Aviles – Theft of Property
  • Lacourse, John Brien – Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver License, Expired Registration and Failure to Appear
Delgado, Francisco
Gonzalez, Rafael Aviles
Lacourse, John Brien
McCain, Samantha Elaine
Oviedo, Julie
Penalosa, Eric Luis

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.