Mosley crowned Miss Cleveland Livestock Show Rodeo Queen

Saturday was a night of celebration as Reva Mosley of Tarkington was crowned the rodeo queen for the Cleveland Livestock Show and Rodeo. The crowd, gathered for Saturday night’s rodeo, erupted with cheers and applause as Mosley’s name was announced. The first runner-up is Hana Lindsey, also of Tarkington.

These young ladies put in many hours of hard work in the weeks leading up to the coronation. They participated in a variety of competitions, including horsemanship, speech, interview, congeniality, personality, written test and appearance. They also competed in selling raffle tickets and battled in a social media campaign for People’s Choice Award.

Mosley won awards for People’s Choice, photogenic, speech, horsemanship, appearance and interview. Lindsey won for top raffle ticket sales, congeniality and written test.

Hana Lindsey Reva Mosley

Mosley and Lindsey are both juniors at Tarkington High School. Mosley, the daughter of Timmy Fryer, Rhonda Fryar, Kitty Van Dries and Melissa Morse, is involved with Future Farmers of America and serves as an FFA officer for the chapter and district. She also is an honor roll student. Two words that describe her are “diligent” and “resilient.”

Lindsey, the daughter of James and Dana Lindsey, also is involved with the Future Farmers of America. She is the president of her 4-H club and serves on the livestock judging team. Two words that describe her are “warm-hearted” and “friendly.”

The crown is fitted to Reva Mosley’s hat after she was proclaimed to be the new Miss Cleveland Livestock Show Rodeo Queen. The outgoing rodeo queen, Grace Williams, places the crown during Saturday night’s rodeo in Cleveland.

For winning the Miss Cleveland Livestock Show Rodeo Queen contest, which was sponsored by Thompson Construction and Consulting, Mosley received a $2,500 scholarship. For the various competitions in the rodeo queen contest, she also received a Corriente trophy saddle and custom saddle pad from Hardin Harness, a Corriente crown and leather trophy sash from Lacy Brinkman, magnetic sash pen from Marlee Brooks, a steak dinner at VFW Post 1839 donated by Daryl and Lisa Cloud, basket of beauty essentials from Brandy Skinner and Southern Roots Salon, $150 scholarship in memory of the late Diane Reaves, from Hailey Crowson and Elite Foundation owners Michael and Amanda Chapin, custom belt buckle and leather-engraved spur straps from the 2018 CLS Rodeo Queen Miss Cheyanne Barrett and family, and a Charlie One horse hat sponsored and presented by Cleveland Police Officer Erica Fleming.

As first runner-up, Lindsey received a $1,500 scholarship, a custom crown from YellowHair Buckles of Texas, monogrammed halter from Hardin Harness, custom saddle blanket, along with a sash, from Archer Monogram.

As part of the competition, the rodeo queen contestants were required to have a closed interview with three judges. Contestants were questioned about their knowledge of rodeo and were critiqued for their personality traits. Reva Mosley received a Charlie One Horse Hat sponsored and presented by Cleveland Police Officer Erica Fleming. Hana Lindsey of Tarkington smiles as she is proclaimed to be the first runner-up as Miss Cleveland Livestock Show Rodeo Queen during Saturday’s rodeo in Cleveland. Chelene Barrett, the queens contest sponsor, and Grace Williams, the outgoing rodeo queen, help pin the sash on Lindsey. Hana Lindsey of Tarkington is the first runner-up for Miss Cleveland Livestock Show Rodeo Queen. She is pictured with the outgoing rodeo queen, Grace Williams (right).

Each contestant also received a T-shirt and monogrammed cap donated by LoneStar Cleaners, feed buckets from Last Chance Feed, gift certificates from LoneStar Cleaners and floral bouquets from Pastor Thelma Daniels and Faithful and True Fellowship Church.

The outgoing rodeo queen, Grace Williams, took her final ride before the coronation ceremony. She then took part in crowning Mosley and Lindsey. She was given a spring floral arrangement and a $500 scholarship check for her entry to the Miss Rodeo Teen Pageant that will take place in June.

The chair for the rodeo queen contest is Chelene Barrett.

