Meyers: Autopsies expected to confirm identities of two teens murdered in Colony Ridge community

Autopsies on two young murder victims are underway at this hour in Beaumont. Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are hoping the autopsies will positively identify two teens whose bodies were found Saturday afternoon in a vehicle off of CR 5260 at CR 5200 in the Santa Fe subdivision in the Colony Ridge community south of Plum Grove.

Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, says investigators have tentative identities of the two victims, and their family members are aware of the investigation. Based on the tentative identities of the two decedents, it is believed they were former students at Cleveland ISD’s Santa Fe Middle School. Both had recently transitioned to homeschooling.

“We are still finding things out about this murder case,” said Meyers. “We have had numerous phone calls about it.”

The bodies of the two teens were discovered by a person checking their mail at a group mailbox in the community. The person noticed a suspicious blue Honda sedan in a muddy area about 50-60 feet from the mailboxes. At first, the passerby thought that people were sleeping in the vehicle, but upon closer inspection found that two males were dead from gunshot wounds.

When asked if investigators have found a link between the victim and the escalation in criminal gang activity in that area, Meyers said investigators are not yet sure if the victims were involved in a gang, but they will be pursuing all possibilities.

Texas Ranger Joseph Dreaden is assisting LCSO with the investigation.

