Colena McKellar McAfee, 87, a resident of Conroe, Texas, for 57 years, passed away peacefully at home, on April 9, 2023. She was born on December 6, 1935, in Coldspring, Texas, to William and J. C. McKellar. She is leaving behind her husband, of 64 years, Dr. Wayne McAfee; her loving daughter Dianne Simmons and husband, Russell; three granddaughters, Morgan Brooke, Madison Dianne, and Mallory Colena; grandson Justin Dewayne Williams and wife Ashley; great grandson, Carter Williams. Colena was preceded in death by her parents, William and J. C. McKellar; son Bill McAfee.

Colena graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Sam Houston State University. She taught Elementary School in Shreveport, Louisiana and Conroe, Texas for ten years. Later in life she would always greet you with a smile at the Conroe Towne Shop gift shop. She once laughed, “I love my job so much I should pay them.” She worked at the Conroe Towne Shop for over 20 years. She enjoyed cooking, doing things for other people, and working in her flower beds. Colena was a devoted wife, a beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and loving friend to many throughout her life. Her grand children called her “Nanny” and she loved the role of grand mother very much. She loved unconditionally and was the story book mother and grandmother so many people never get to experience. Above all else, Colena loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family wishes to sincerely thank her caregivers, Mrs. Ruby Sherwood and Elaine Sherwood for their care and devotion for the past eight years. They would also like to recognize Danny McNease and staff at McNease Pharmacy in Huntsville, Texas.

Private services will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Coldspring, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her honor to organizations of your choice.

