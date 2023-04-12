Gayla Patrice “Trese” Bradley, 72, a lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours, in Baytown, Texas, with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 24, 1950, in Liberty, Texas, to the late Roy and Pearl Kimball Turner. Trese graduated from Anahuac High School, with the class of 1969 and received her LVN certification from Lamar College in Beaumont.

Trese worked as a home health care nurse for Total Home Health Care in Houston for the past fifteen years. Her passion was helping and serving others, especially in a time of need or her patients who were alone. Trese would drive around to deliver food to others and she would even do some caroling for her patients at Christmas time.

Trese was a faithful servant and dedicated to the Lord. She was a member of Middleton Memorial Methodist Church in Wallisville where she was instrumental in planning many years of Vacation Bible School for the children. Trese would occasionally play the guitar at the church for services and other occasions. She served as a past and present board member for The American Heart Association, Chambers Health Hospital, Texas GatorFest, and the Anahuac Area Chamber of Commerce.

Trese was very caring, super funny, and packed with amazing stories. She was even an awesome cowboy and could handle a bullwhip like no other. Trese pursued many interests, some of which included collecting stamps and baseball cards. She was an avid fan of the Houston Astros. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family and friends, whom she adored unconditionally. Trese loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Trese was preceded in death by her parents; and her son Scott Bradley. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her daughters Amanda Havard of Dayton and Sarah Golleher and husband George of Wallisville; her grandchildren Chelsie Artis, Roy Golleher and wife Lupe, and Scott Golleher and wife Peyton; her great-grandchildren Bradlie Artis and Thomas Allen Golleher; her siblings Malinda Watson and husband Don, Roy Turner and wife Caroline, and Gregg Turner; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 5pm, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at First Methodist Church, 204 Trinity Street in Anahuac. A celebration of Trese’s life will follow at 6pm, at the church, with Pastor John Black officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions may be made in Trese’s honor to the Scott Bradley Scholarship Foundation, c/o Anahuac ISD.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

