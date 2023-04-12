Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 10, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 10, 2023:
- Hopkins, Brittany – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Smith, Brittany – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
- Hendrix, Joanna – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)
- Biddell, Lloyd Wayne – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence/With Weapon
- Elledge, Cullen Brant – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Andrews, Chris Adam – Deadly Conduct/Discharge Firearm
- Lopez, Pablo Hoyos – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance