Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 10, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 10, 2023:

Hopkins, Brittany – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information

Smith, Brittany – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household

Hendrix, Joanna – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)

Biddell, Lloyd Wayne – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence/With Weapon

Elledge, Cullen Brant – Sexual Assault of a Child

Andrews, Chris Adam – Deadly Conduct/Discharge Firearm

Lopez, Pablo Hoyos – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance

Andrews, Chris Adam Biddell, Lloyd Wayne Elledge, Cullen Brant Hopkins, Brittany Lopez, Pablo Hoyos Smith, Brittany

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

