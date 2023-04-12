Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 10, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 10, 2023:

  • Hopkins, Brittany – Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Smith, Brittany – Terroristic Threat of Family/Household
  • Hendrix, Joanna – Criminal Trespass (no mugshot)
  • Biddell, Lloyd Wayne – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence/With Weapon
  • Elledge, Cullen Brant – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Andrews, Chris Adam – Deadly Conduct/Discharge Firearm
  • Lopez, Pablo Hoyos – Motion to Revoke-Possession of a Controlled Substance
