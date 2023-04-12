Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeking tips for stolen tractor, trailer in Cleveland

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen John Deere Dozer model 450J LGP and a flatbed pintle hitch trailer.

The trailer and dozer were stolen on March 27 from the 19100 block of SH 105 E in Cleveland. The trailer is registered under VIN TR189908 and the dozer is registered under VIN T0450JX101174. The dozer also has the numbers 646629 on the side.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this trailer and/or dozer, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867] and refer to case #23A090054.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

