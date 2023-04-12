Hebert seeking seat on Liberty City Council

Longtime Liberty businessman John Hebert Jr. is asking the citizens of Liberty for their support in the upcoming Liberty City Council election.

Hebert, 56, is a lifelong Liberty resident and is married to his wife of 30 years, Amy. Together they have three boys, Daniel, David and Christopher, and a new daughter-in-law, Kayla. Hebert and his family have strong roots in Liberty and are very invested in keeping Liberty a quality place to live, grow, prosper, and most importantly, be able to pass onto future generations.

Hebert is currently employed with Senergy Petroleum as the Operations Manager in Liberty, Texas. However, most of his experience in business and leadership was obtained while serving as the vice-president of John J. Hebert Distributor, Inc., where he worked side by side with his father, John, for more than 30 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in general business from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Hebert believe he brings a unique skill set to the City of Liberty with a solid foundation of experience in business, leadership, human resources, operational management, award-winning customer service, and economic development. He offers a broad base of business perspective leadership and common-sense decision making, coupled with a desire to see his hometown prosper and position it for sustained success and growth well into the future.

Hebert has had several leadership roles and proven successes, both currently and in the past, that he believes will be beneficial to his work on the city council. This includes 10 years on the Board of Directors for the Liberty County Central Appraisal District, president of the Trinity Valley Chapter of the Coastal Conservation Association, and president and vice-president of the Liberty Youth Baseball Association.

Hebert also has had 19 years and more than 3,000 hours of law enforcement training and experience as a reserve patrol officer with the Liberty Police Department. He also was a volunteer firefighter for the Liberty Fire Department.

Hebert and his family are members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Parish Council. He has spent numerous hours assisting other worthy community and charity organizations with the church.

Hebert and his family are asking for your support and, most importantly, your vote beginning April 24 for early voting and May 6 for Election Day.

“Please join us as we hope to make a difference for Liberty, Texas,” Hebert said.

