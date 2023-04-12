Lone Star College students recognized at National Model United Nations conference

Students from The Honors College at Lone Star College once again took top honors during the National Model United Nations (NMUN) conference in New York. NMUN, the world’s largest and oldest ongoing university-level Model U.N., annually draws participants from more than 130 U.N. Member States to address current global issues.

“I am very proud that Lone Star College students are able to take part in these types of opportunities to demonstrate academic excellence,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “Their successes are a testament to the hard work they and their professors do to achieve this level of accomplishment.”

LSC Honors College students represented Ghana and The Association for Women’s Rights in Development. The conference recognized Lone Star College with Outstanding Delegation (awarded to the students representing Ghana) and Distinguished Delegation (awarded to students representing the Association for Women’s Rights in Development).

“Lone Star College competed against, not just other two-year institutions, but students from four-year colleges all around the world,” said Sean Tiffee, Ph.D., LSC-Tomball Professor of Speech and NMUN advisor. “I am so proud of what they were able to accomplish.”

Colleges and universities who participated in this year’s conference included the University of Montreal, Pepperdine University, the ESCP Business School of Paris, American University in Cairo and the Royal Holloway University of London.

“Every single member of the delegation remained focused, professional and engaged in their committees throughout the entire experience,” said Dr. Rebecca Howard, LSC-Montgomery History Professor. “Our students will never forget working with other students and leaders from around the world.”

The theme for this year’s conference was “Radical Empathy, Peace Reimagined.” Students were asked to challenge traditional styles of thinking when crafting unique, reimagined solutions.

“Thank you for taking part in the Model United Nations and for believing in the power of global cooperation to solve global problems,” said António Guterres, United Nations Secretary General in a prepared statement. “I draw hope from seeing your generation challenge the status quo and call for transformative change.”

Visit LoneStar.edu/HonorsCollege to learn more about the opportunities for scholarships, travel, off-campus educational and cultural events, service-learning, conferences and special seminars. Applications for fall 2023 are now available.

“Many people are surprised to learn about the opportunities The Honors College at Lone Star College provides students both in and out of the classroom,” said Katharine Caruso, Ph.D., LSC Associate Vice Chancellor Honors and International Education. “It is a great place for high-achieving students seeking to improve their college transcripts and transferability with challenging coursework.”

The National Model United Nations advances understanding of the U.N. and contemporary international issues and positively impacts the lives of thousands of student delegates. The Outstanding Delegation award demonstrates the delegation’s ability to represent the positions of their assigned country, participate actively in committees and follow the proper rules of procedure for diplomatic exchange.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

