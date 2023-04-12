International opera singer to perform at free concert in Liberty on Sunday

The enchanting sounds of the German classical masters, Robert and Clara Schumann, will be alive in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Liberty at a free concert this Sunday, April 15.

Mezzo-soprano singer, Sonja Bruzauskas, born in Germany but now residing in the Houston area, will join pianist, Dr. Tali Morgulis, in a beautiful rendition of the Schumanns’ romantic works.

Bruzauskas holds two graduate degrees in vocal performance. For 10 years, she performed in concert halls in Europe, including Saalbau Essen in Essen Germany and Konzerthaus in Berlin, Germany, and in the Houston area at the Houston Grand Opera and the Hobby Center.

These days she has transitioned from the opera stage to setting the stage for future generations of performers. Her non-profit, Partner Schools, connects diverse school communities in the Houston area to the arts.

“We take choirs from different schools and facilitate meetings that culminate in a concert at the end of the school year. Students from other schools get to sing together. Music is a universal language,” she said. “We live in this sprawled out city of Houston and a lot of people huddle up in their own homes and neighborhoods, and never have an opportunity to meet one another. The non-profit allows children to branch out a little.”

Bruzauskas is proud that Partner Schools strives to bring the arts – singing, visual arts, creative writing, choir and theater – to schools in underserved communities. This year, she and other volunteers with the non-profit worked with 26 different school campuses.

This will be Bruzauskas’ fourth time to perform at St. Stephen’s. The last time was roughly five years ago.

“We had a lovely little pandemic that kept us from performing for a while, but we are looking forward to it this Sunday,” she said.

When asked how she was convinced to perform in Liberty, Bruzauskas points to one person – Jim Sterling.

“We love Jim and he asks us very nicely,” she said with a laugh.

Sunday’s concert will begin at 5 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is located at 2041 Trinity St., Liberty.

