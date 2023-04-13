Liberty County marriage licenses for March 2023

Love is in the air for the following couples who were issued marriage licenses or informal marriage applications during the month of March 2023:
- Joe Allen Slack and Julie Ann Abshire
- Juan Jose Cruz Jr. and Ridley Camille Ulrich
- Garrett Paul Fuselier and Meranda Nicole Arnold
- Jose Antonio Morales and Rosa Melida Beltran Serrano
- Constantino Aguilar Reynaga and Leticia Hernandez Hernandez
- Kaytlynn Kristine Duncan and Lakeland Michael Rodriguez
- James Clayton Mills and Stephanie Sarah Derick
- Justin Dwayne Hendricks and Dayna Nicole Tindle
- Denis Ray Weston Jr. and Elizabeth Joyce Case
- Caron Sue Henscey and Richard David Hoop
- Joseph Robert Pena and Concheta Eva Herrera
- Charles Louis Bowen and Christine Lynn Price
- John Carson Jones and Syndarah Lee Hoagland
- John Franklin Burns III and Connie Ann Skinner
- Lyndon Darryl Jones Jr. and Amber Michelle Orn
- Uvando Umanzor Fuentes and Dilcia Marlena Lopez Guillen
- Maciel Munoz-Gonzalez and Marie Victoria Vasquez
- James Cody Rasmussen and Miranda Nichole Anderson
- Victor Manuel Franco and Elvira Alvarez Gutierrez
- Tramine Gregory Johnson Sr. and Sophia Darlene Pruitt
- Karley Lane Topping Melancon and Sean Douglas Lynch
- Frank Miguel Aguilar and Dusti Rena Wells
- David Lane Deshotel and Shelli Lanee Chechourka
- Russell Shawn Rodgers and Alisa Naomi Melendrez
- Omar Cruz Pelcastre and Maria Veronica Rodriguez
- Jesus A. Garza and Melissa Rodriguez
- Travis Brennan Hobbs and Hannah Page Ellis
- Carlos Enrique Acosta Santiago and Jeidi Patricia Cardona Rodriguez
- James Paul Hoagland and Melissa Diane Pratt
- Bradly Allen Smith and Heather Darlene Love
- Tracey Allen Simeon and Dusty Busceme Theriot
- Robert F. Keasling and Heidi Sue Tezyk
- Jose Luis Barron III and Ivonne Erika Cisneros
- Zachary David Campbell and Harlee Jannae Byars
- Freddy Gonzalez Jr. and Kayla Kristeen Mazzei
- Nelson Fontanez and Alma Dalila Quintanilla Quijada
- Luis Felipe Figueroa Freyre and Cristina Fuentes Bustinzar
- Alexander James Armstrong and Jesslyn Marie Bullard
- Christopher Maurice Ashford and Theresa April Delaney
- Shane Micah Maberry and Megan Land Carpenter
- Samuel Edward Ruckman and Erin Rae Gates
- Landon Alan Chester Lee Boles and Makinley Waynett Eggemeyer
- Maharshi Khamir Shah and Matthew Daniel Stutz
- Kristina Merka and Dillon Blackshear
- Wyatt Reagan Janczak and Maria Guadalupe Andrade Arnold
- Jaime Jose Antonio Rubalcava and Jaqueline Guadalupe Plascencia
- Joshua Wade Castille and Britni Renee Meanor
- James Anthony Torres and Alicia Sunflower Cerda
- Robert R. Kellar and Virginia Almaguer Wilson
- Charles Hubert Barnhill and Nellwyn Kay McCormick
- Wesley E. Jordan and Lela E. Jordan
- Joshual Jermone Jack and Lakeshia Denise Ryans
- Clayton Redell McQueen Sr. and Lasonya Gayle Braxton
- Tyler John Uihlein and Amanda Christine Bergquist
- Dylan Ross Scott and Halie Marie Mims
- James Darrell Hinden and Melanie Desiree Golemon
- Ellison, Victoria C. and Robert Bryan Neal
- Daniel Cameron and Karen Frances Dorr
- Said Alexander Alanis Blanco and Lizbed Juli Benites
- Eusebio Lopez and Jamie Garcia