Liberty County marriage licenses for March 2023

Love is in the air for the following couples who were issued marriage licenses or informal marriage applications during the month of March 2023:

Joe Allen Slack and Julie Ann Abshire

Juan Jose Cruz Jr. and Ridley Camille Ulrich

Garrett Paul Fuselier and Meranda Nicole Arnold

Jose Antonio Morales and Rosa Melida Beltran Serrano

Constantino Aguilar Reynaga and Leticia Hernandez Hernandez

Kaytlynn Kristine Duncan and Lakeland Michael Rodriguez

James Clayton Mills and Stephanie Sarah Derick

Justin Dwayne Hendricks and Dayna Nicole Tindle

Denis Ray Weston Jr. and Elizabeth Joyce Case

Caron Sue Henscey and Richard David Hoop

Joseph Robert Pena and Concheta Eva Herrera

Charles Louis Bowen and Christine Lynn Price

John Carson Jones and Syndarah Lee Hoagland

John Franklin Burns III and Connie Ann Skinner

Lyndon Darryl Jones Jr. and Amber Michelle Orn

Uvando Umanzor Fuentes and Dilcia Marlena Lopez Guillen

Maciel Munoz-Gonzalez and Marie Victoria Vasquez

James Cody Rasmussen and Miranda Nichole Anderson

Victor Manuel Franco and Elvira Alvarez Gutierrez

Tramine Gregory Johnson Sr. and Sophia Darlene Pruitt

Karley Lane Topping Melancon and Sean Douglas Lynch

Frank Miguel Aguilar and Dusti Rena Wells

David Lane Deshotel and Shelli Lanee Chechourka

Russell Shawn Rodgers and Alisa Naomi Melendrez

Omar Cruz Pelcastre and Maria Veronica Rodriguez

Jesus A. Garza and Melissa Rodriguez

Travis Brennan Hobbs and Hannah Page Ellis

Carlos Enrique Acosta Santiago and Jeidi Patricia Cardona Rodriguez

James Paul Hoagland and Melissa Diane Pratt

Bradly Allen Smith and Heather Darlene Love

Tracey Allen Simeon and Dusty Busceme Theriot

Robert F. Keasling and Heidi Sue Tezyk

Jose Luis Barron III and Ivonne Erika Cisneros

Zachary David Campbell and Harlee Jannae Byars

Freddy Gonzalez Jr. and Kayla Kristeen Mazzei

Nelson Fontanez and Alma Dalila Quintanilla Quijada

Luis Felipe Figueroa Freyre and Cristina Fuentes Bustinzar

Alexander James Armstrong and Jesslyn Marie Bullard

Christopher Maurice Ashford and Theresa April Delaney

Shane Micah Maberry and Megan Land Carpenter

Samuel Edward Ruckman and Erin Rae Gates

Landon Alan Chester Lee Boles and Makinley Waynett Eggemeyer

Maharshi Khamir Shah and Matthew Daniel Stutz

Kristina Merka and Dillon Blackshear

Wyatt Reagan Janczak and Maria Guadalupe Andrade Arnold

Jaime Jose Antonio Rubalcava and Jaqueline Guadalupe Plascencia

Joshua Wade Castille and Britni Renee Meanor

James Anthony Torres and Alicia Sunflower Cerda

Robert R. Kellar and Virginia Almaguer Wilson

Charles Hubert Barnhill and Nellwyn Kay McCormick

Wesley E. Jordan and Lela E. Jordan

Joshual Jermone Jack and Lakeshia Denise Ryans

Clayton Redell McQueen Sr. and Lasonya Gayle Braxton

Tyler John Uihlein and Amanda Christine Bergquist

Dylan Ross Scott and Halie Marie Mims

James Darrell Hinden and Melanie Desiree Golemon

Ellison, Victoria C. and Robert Bryan Neal

Daniel Cameron and Karen Frances Dorr

Said Alexander Alanis Blanco and Lizbed Juli Benites

Eusebio Lopez and Jamie Garcia

