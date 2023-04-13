Liberty County marriage licenses for March 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Love is in the air for the following couples who were issued marriage licenses or informal marriage applications during the month of March 2023:

  • Joe Allen Slack and Julie Ann Abshire
  • Juan Jose Cruz Jr. and Ridley Camille Ulrich
  • Garrett Paul Fuselier and Meranda Nicole Arnold
  • Jose Antonio Morales and Rosa Melida Beltran Serrano
  • Constantino Aguilar Reynaga and Leticia Hernandez Hernandez
  • Kaytlynn Kristine Duncan and Lakeland Michael Rodriguez
  • James Clayton Mills and Stephanie Sarah Derick
  • Justin Dwayne Hendricks and Dayna Nicole Tindle
  • Denis Ray Weston Jr. and Elizabeth Joyce Case
  • Caron Sue Henscey and Richard David Hoop
  • Joseph Robert Pena and Concheta Eva Herrera
  • Charles Louis Bowen and Christine Lynn Price
  • John Carson Jones and Syndarah Lee Hoagland
  • John Franklin Burns III and Connie Ann Skinner
  • Lyndon Darryl Jones Jr. and Amber Michelle Orn
  • Uvando Umanzor Fuentes and Dilcia Marlena Lopez Guillen
  • Maciel Munoz-Gonzalez and Marie Victoria Vasquez
  • James Cody Rasmussen and Miranda Nichole Anderson
  • Victor Manuel Franco and Elvira Alvarez Gutierrez
  • Tramine Gregory Johnson Sr. and Sophia Darlene Pruitt
  • Karley Lane Topping Melancon and Sean Douglas Lynch
  • Frank Miguel Aguilar and Dusti Rena Wells
  • David Lane Deshotel and Shelli Lanee Chechourka
  • Russell Shawn Rodgers and Alisa Naomi Melendrez
  • Omar Cruz Pelcastre and Maria Veronica Rodriguez
  • Jesus A. Garza and Melissa Rodriguez
  • Travis Brennan Hobbs and Hannah Page Ellis
  • Carlos Enrique Acosta Santiago and Jeidi Patricia Cardona Rodriguez
  • James Paul Hoagland and Melissa Diane Pratt
  • Bradly Allen Smith and Heather Darlene Love
  • Tracey Allen Simeon and Dusty Busceme Theriot
  • Robert F. Keasling and Heidi Sue Tezyk
  • Jose Luis Barron III and Ivonne Erika Cisneros
  • Zachary David Campbell and Harlee Jannae Byars
  • Freddy Gonzalez Jr. and Kayla Kristeen Mazzei
  • Nelson Fontanez and Alma Dalila Quintanilla Quijada
  • Luis Felipe Figueroa Freyre and Cristina Fuentes Bustinzar
  • Alexander James Armstrong and Jesslyn Marie Bullard
  • Christopher Maurice Ashford and Theresa April Delaney
  • Shane Micah Maberry and Megan Land Carpenter
  • Samuel Edward Ruckman and Erin Rae Gates
  • Landon Alan Chester Lee Boles and Makinley Waynett Eggemeyer
  • Maharshi Khamir Shah and Matthew Daniel Stutz
  • Kristina Merka and Dillon Blackshear
  • Wyatt Reagan Janczak and Maria Guadalupe Andrade Arnold
  • Jaime Jose Antonio Rubalcava and Jaqueline Guadalupe Plascencia
  • Joshua Wade Castille and Britni Renee Meanor
  • James Anthony Torres and Alicia Sunflower Cerda
  • Robert R. Kellar and Virginia Almaguer Wilson
  • Charles Hubert Barnhill and Nellwyn Kay McCormick
  • Wesley E. Jordan and Lela E. Jordan
  • Joshual Jermone Jack and Lakeshia Denise Ryans
  • Clayton Redell McQueen Sr. and Lasonya Gayle Braxton
  • Tyler John Uihlein and Amanda Christine Bergquist
  • Dylan Ross Scott and Halie Marie Mims
  • James Darrell Hinden and Melanie Desiree Golemon
  • Ellison, Victoria C. and Robert Bryan Neal
  • Daniel Cameron and Karen Frances Dorr
  • Said Alexander Alanis Blanco and Lizbed Juli Benites
  • Eusebio Lopez and Jamie Garcia

