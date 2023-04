The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 11, 2023:

Moody, Chase Lamar – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Nugent, Kolby – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Guevara, Liliana – Assault of a Public Servant, Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence, Escape From Custody and Evading Arrest or Detention

Harrington, Joseph Edward – Possession of a Controlled Substance

