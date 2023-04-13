Murder investigation underway at Cleveland Airport

A disturbance between two men ended in gunfire and the murder of one around 8:50 a.m. Thursday at Cleveland Municipal Airport off of FM 787 in Cleveland.

According to Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, two men were outside the airport when they were approached by a man who proceeded to get into a disagreement with one of the two men.

At some point during the argument, the third man drove his vehicle away but then returned a short time later when a shotgun, and shot the man with whom he was having a disagreement. The victim was shot multiple times in the head and chest with a shotgun being used by the assailant.

The third man, who appears to have not been involved or injured in the disagreement, fled into the airport office.

The shooter then fled the scene in a small silver-colored Nissan with dark rims.

As this is a fluid situation that is changing rapidly, Broussard could not confirm reports that the suspect fled possibly on FM 2090 toward US 59 into the Splendora area. Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the search for the suspect.

An update will be posted as soon as more information is available.

