Suspect in custody for murder at Cleveland airport

A 20-year-old Cleveland man, Marco Jacquez, is facing a murder charge in Liberty County for the shooting death of a 29-year-old man at Cleveland Municipal Airport on Thursday, April 13.

Jacquez was captured by law enforcement in the Eagle Lake, Texas, area around 12:14 p.m, less than four hours after he reportedly opened fire on an employee of Lone Star Aviation Services, which provides aircraft maintenance services to planes at Cleveland Municipal Airport. Jacquez was captured after his vehicle was stopped by police.

He will be extradited to Liberty County for questioning by police later today.

The shooting occurred near an airport hangar next to the runway. The victim and another man were reportedly talking when they were approached by Jacquez, who worked for Lone Star Aviation Services until a few months ago when he quit, authorities say.

Jacquez reportedly approached the victim, while holding a shotgun, and demanded that he get into his car. The victim refused and was shot immediately by Jacquez, who then fled the scene. He fired at the victim multiple times at a close range, striking him in the chest and face. The victim, whose name is being withheld until a formal death notification is made to his family, died at the scene.

“We are still trying to determine why the suspect returned to his old workplace,” said Capt. Scott Felts when asked about the possible motive for the shooting.

The shooting was witnessed by other employees of Lone Star Aviation Services, Felts said.

Texas Rangers, Liberty County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Barnes and DA Investigators Ivan Pearce and James Ott assisted Cleveland PD at the crime scene, as did Cleveland Fire Department.

Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller conducted an inquest at the scene and ordered an autopsy. Neal Funeral Home transported the body to Beaumont for autopsy.

