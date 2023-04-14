Crystal Faith Davenport, 38, of Fort Worth, passed away Friday, April 7, 2023, in Fort Worth. She was born April 13, 1984, in Eugene, Oregon, to parents, Alan Davenport and Nancy Callahan.

Crystal had lived in Fort Worth for the last 3 years. She was a previous longtime resident of Dayton, where she spent her childhood and attended Dayton schools. Her enjoyments were gardening, writing, poetry, crafts, and baking. Crystal had a heart of gold and was always willing to help anyone who needed it.

She was preceded in death by a brother, David Coy; grandparents, Faith Davenport, Edward Davenport, Tom Callahan and Frances Callahan; brother-in-law, Alex Mendez.

Survivors include her parents, Alan Davenport, Nancy Coy and Kathleen Franzoso; son, Carlos Gonzales Mendez; daughter, Arielle Faith Murray; brother, Timothy Davenport; sisters, Jena Coy and Jessica Dutton; life companion, Richard Roberts; nephews and nieces, Krystopher Everett, Andrew Lopez, Emma Dutton, Devin Coy, Dominic Coy, and Desiree Davenport; fur babies, Zoey, Ted, Spittles, Spaz; along with a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, April 16, 2023 at the funeral home with Pastor Kim Percival officiating.

