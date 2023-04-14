Melissa Garrett Pratt was born August 20, 1965, in Tyler, Texas, to parents, Kirven E. Garrett and Maxine Golda Garrett. She passed away in Houston, Texas, on April 7, 2023, at the age of 57 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Melissa met her husband Wesley on May 2, 1981, in Humble, Texas, and they were married on September 12, 1981. They lived in Cypress,Texas, and owned Fun Foods Express Catering Company. They raised three sons and they definitely were her pride and joy.

Melissa had a kind soul and a strong faith in God. She absolutely loved her family and she will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Melissa was preceded in death by her parents, Kirven E. Garrett and Maxine Golda Henson; sister, Barbara Garrett; brother, Lyndell McClinney.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Wesley Pratt; sons, Shaun Pratt and wife Amy, Aaron Pratt, and Keenan Pratt; grandchildren, Preston Pratt and Greyson Pratt; sisters, Kirvette Miller and Theresa Pittman.

Graveside Service will be Monday, April 17, 2023, at 2 pm, in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens Cemetery with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating.

