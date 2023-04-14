Larry Eugene Brunet, 88, of Silsbee, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, after a brief illness. He was born on March 6, 1935, to Victor and Mamie Lancon Brunett, in Jennings, Louisiana.

Larry was a long-time member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 195, a 32nd Degree Mason, and a veteran of the Army National Guard. The highlight of his life was the 13 years he spent being the caretaker of Straddlefork Farm, a Texas historical landmark in San Augustine. Larry was a talented inventor and tinkerer who could find a solution for almost any problem. He also liked to hunt and fish while living at Strattlefork Farm, bartering what he caught for locals produce and eggs. Always a jokester, he got to be known as the $2 man, as he had a wad of two-dollar bills in his pocket ready to hand out at a moment’s notice.

Larry was preceded in death by his three children, Larry Eugene Brunett, Jr., Terry Brunett, and Mary Celeste Brunett; his sister, Mary Louise Robbins; his two brothers, Clifford Brunett and Victor Brunett Jr; three wives, Geraldine Riley, Ernestine Woods, and Dorothy Lee, with whom he found great happiness in his later years.

He is survived by two grandchildren, Lance Brunett and wife Melissa, Tricia Horn and husband Andy; four great-grandchildren, Lauren and Layla Brunett, Ethan and Addison Horn; and his sister Rita Jean Hettinger.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be David Brunett, Barney Ellis, Lance Brunett, Mark Tanner, Jamie Sanford and David Tanner.

Funeral services will be held at Allison Funeral Home, Liberty, Texas, on Saturday, April 15th, 2023, with 10:00 am visitation, and 11:00 am service officiated by Pastors Darrell and Dorothy Brown. Interment to follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Liberty, Texas.

