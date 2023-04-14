Gary Worth Cash, 81, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, April 10, 2023, at UTMB Hospital in League City, Texas. Gary was born on July 25, 1941, to the late Arthur Herman “Pete” Cash and Bessie Caroline Duval in Clifton, Texas. Gary was a retired chemical technician serving Exxon Chemicals for 30 years.

He was a United States Army and United States Air Force veteran, with service tours in Germany and Mexico. Gary attended high School, played football at Clifton Schools, and grew up in the Clifton Baptist Church. He was a graduate of San Jacinto College in Baytown, Texas class of 1974, earning his Associate of Arts degree.

He lived in Liberty, Texas for more than 36 years in the house on what became known as Cash Curve, marrying Terry Rogers Thomison in 1987. Gary was a member of The National Society of the Sons of American Revolution, Dayton American Legion Post 512, and Masonic Lodge # 48 in Liberty, Texas, 32nd Degree. Gary loved to take trips in their RV, as sightseers and Volunteer Christian Builders.

He loved to fish and spent many happy hours at Rollover Pass in a boat on the bay. He was an avid vegetable gardener and became known for secret porch deliveries of brown bags full of freshly ripe vegetables. Gary loved playing his banjo and loved listening to banjo music. He and Terry attended many bluegrass music festivals. His love of banjo music sparked the desire to play. He spent many happy hours with his banjo teacher and friend, Digger Davis, playing music and telling stories. Over the years, Digger became like a son to Gary. Digger’s wife, Jeanne, and their children, Jon and Jamie hold a special place in the Cash family. Terry’s children Lee Thomison and Chera Boom spent a lot of time with Gary and Terry enjoying the home cooked vegetables, country living, and stories about the area. Gary will be greatly missed by all who loved him.



Gary is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Marshall, Florence Bremer; and brother, Jerry Cash.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 36 years, Terry Cash of Liberty, Texas; brother, Harry Cash of Richardson, Texas; sister, Lela Nikkel and husband Loren of Granbury, Texas



A Service of Remembrance will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, 11:00 am at Heights Baptist Church 2401 Jefferson Dr. Liberty, Texas 77575 with Pastor Tim Gruver officiating, followed by a Masonic Service. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 10:00 am until service at Heights Baptist Church. Interment will be at the Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. A meal will be provided at Heights Baptist Church following the interment.

