Virginia “Jinny” Louise Smith Hagan, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Houston, Texas, with her loving family by her side. She was born on July 18, 1967, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Cyrus Eugene and Melva Jean Pettie Smith.

Jinny worked for more than thirty-five years as a security officer with various companies. She enjoyed what she did serving the public and was good at her job. Jinny worked beside her husband, Rusty, and the two were inseparable, always doing everything together, without hesitation.

Jinny was religious and dedicated to her faith in the Lord. Growing up, she was truly a daddy’s girl, idealizing him and never missing a daily phone call to him. Jinny was feisty, brutally honest, very protective and most of all, she cherished her family. She loved traveling with them, finding new adventures through singing and playing instruments together. Jinny was fond of music, loved listening to the grandchildren sing, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. To say she was obsessed with her dogs would be an understatement. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Jinny was preceded in death by her parents; and most recently, her precious granddaughter Alina Sturmer. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband Benton Hagan; her children Amber Godby and husband Clay, Ashley Sturmer and husband Marco, and Benton Hagan, Jr. and Megan Linderman; her grandchildren Aria, Scarlett, Nathan, Logan, Wyatt, and Ava; her siblings Floyd Smith, Wayne Smith and wife Margaret, Brenda Elliott, Melva Smith, Crystal Tackas and husband Mike; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Buddy Hagan, Marco Sturmer, Rusty Hagan, Clay Godby, Fred Rivera, and David Wilkins. Honorary pallbearer Wayne Smith.

Friends are invited to visit with the family starting at 2pm, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Community Christian Fellowship, 442 Eagle Road in Oak Island, Texas, with Brother Mark Pagels officiating.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

