Franklin Dee Howard joined the Lord on April 7, 2023, at the age of 76. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 27, 1947. He was born to Frank Virginia Howard and Ruby Mazola Hutchinson Howard, whom have both preceded him in death. Franklin is also preceded in death by the love of his life, Janet Marie Howard, whom he was married to for 49 years.

Left to cherish his memories are his loving children – son, Pastor Kevin Howard and his wife Luciana, their children Igor, Sean, and Isabella; Daughter, Tonja Bryant and her husband Joel, their children Shanna and Shane; Daughter, Janita Howard Reis and her son Ramon, his wife Samantha, their children Lilliana and Lyondru, and daughter Jessica and husband Leonel.

Franklin was a medic in Vietnam from 1966 to 1968 where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for risking his life to aid his comrades. Franklin served as a missionary with AMF to Brazil in 1973, and for 21 years served as a missionary with UPCI to Brazil beginning in 1979. While there, he was the District Superintendent of the states of Ceará, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, and Alagoas and Director of the Bible School in Rio de Janeiro with over 500 students graduating. A few years ago, 31 District Superintendents out of 32 had been his students in Brazil. He pioneered the Apostolic Church in Northeast Brazil, which now has 7 districts and over 175 churches. He later became Metro Missionary to Los Angeles, Church Planter in Washington DC, Pastor of The Sanctuary of Cleveland, and Missionary to Portugal with UPCI.

His legacy is Missions, Church Planting, Training, and Souls. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of many.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Franklin Dee Howard, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

