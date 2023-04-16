Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 14, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 14, 2023:

  • Bryson, Cain Alexander – Delivery of Marijuana
  • Collier, Evan – Interfering With an Emergency Request, Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Assault/Family Violence and Violation of a Protective Order/Bond
  • Cleveland, Mozel III – Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Prichard, Breanna M – Hold for Chambers County-Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)
  • Russell, Kyle – Assault/Family Violence (no mugshot)
  • Carr, Bobby Joe – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Louis, Jennifer Lenor – Theft of Property, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear
Bryson, Cain Alexander
Carr, Bobby Joe
Cleveland, Mozel III
Collier, Evan
Louis, Jennifer Lenore
