Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 14, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 14, 2023:
- Bryson, Cain Alexander – Delivery of Marijuana
- Collier, Evan – Interfering With an Emergency Request, Violation of Bond/Protective Order, Assault/Family Violence and Violation of a Protective Order/Bond
- Cleveland, Mozel III – Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
- Prichard, Breanna M – Hold for Chambers County-Criminal Mischief (no mugshot)
- Russell, Kyle – Assault/Family Violence (no mugshot)
- Carr, Bobby Joe – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Louis, Jennifer Lenor – Theft of Property, Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Failure to Appear