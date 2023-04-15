Man injured in auto-pedestrian accident in Cleveland

On Friday April 14, 2023, at approximately 9:08 p.m., officers with the Cleveland Police Department responded to an auto-pedestrian crash in the 400 block of West Southline St.

Upon arrival, officers found a white male laying in a grassy area in front of the McDonald’s restaurant with severe head injuries.

“Witnesses on scene told officers that the pedestrian walked out into traffic without looking for oncoming vehicles and was struck by a 2008 Hyundai SUV that was traveling eastbound on West Southline St.,” said Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard.

Cleveland Fire Department and Allegiance EMS responded quickly to assist officers.

The pedestrian was flown by Life flight helicopter to a Houston area trauma center in critical condition. Cleveland Police Department crash investigators are investigating the cause of the crash.

Sgt. D. Edwards advised he will give an update when more information becomes available.

