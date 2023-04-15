Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 13, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 13, 2023:

  • Stolich, Joseph Alen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Castillo, Jesus – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Mendoza, Nicole Marie – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
  • Rojas, Jorge B – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement
  • Patton, Dustin Blake – Burglary of a Building and Burglary of a Habitation
  • Jacquez, Marco – Murder
  • Holcomb, Joshua Lee – Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, Search or Detention and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Ybarbo, Leahann Michelle – Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication
Castillo, Jesus
Holcomb, Joshua Lee
Jacquez, Marco
Mendoza, Nicole Marie
Patton, Dustin Blake
Rojas, Jorge B
Stolich, Joseph Alen
Ybarbo, Leahann Michelle

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.