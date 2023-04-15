Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 13, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 13, 2023:
- Stolich, Joseph Alen – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
- Castillo, Jesus – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Mendoza, Nicole Marie – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person
- Rojas, Jorge B – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence and Hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement
- Patton, Dustin Blake – Burglary of a Building and Burglary of a Habitation
- Jacquez, Marco – Murder
- Holcomb, Joshua Lee – Aggravated Assault, Evading Arrest, Search or Detention and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Ybarbo, Leahann Michelle – Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication