Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction breaks record, nets $688K in sales

On Friday, the Cleveland Livestock Show’s youth livestock auction smashed records, netting more than $686K in sale earnings, an all-time high. From Angus to Hereford, chickens to rabbits, goats, pigs and lambs, animals of all sizes flooded Stancil Park Exposition Center as spectators watched the furious bidding under the guidance of auctioneer Scott Droddy.

Participants spent countless hours and their own hard-earned money in preparation for the event, caring for and training their animals in the months prior. All that hard work paid off in the end.

Some auction items soared to a sum of $30,000 like Annaleigh Davis’ market swine. While the Hardin 4-H student’s project was not picked as a grand or reserve champion, a collection of five bidders – Maci Feed, Colony Ridge, D. Burton Construction, Earthscapes of Texas and Andco – wanted to give Davis a morale boost as she recently suffered a medical crisis.

The family of Annaleigh Davis of Hardin 4-H pose with the collection of bidders who contributed to the total $30,000 bid at the Cleveland Livestock Show’s youth livestock auction on Friday. The bidders are Earthscapes of Texas, Andco, Colony Ridge, Maci Feed and D. Burton Construction.

The second-highest project sold was Tristen Purswell’s Exotic Heifer. Her heifer started a friendly bidding war between Bill Wingfield, who owns Maci Feed Store and Wingfield Concrete with his wife, Tammie, Donald Burton, owner of D. Burton Construction, and Cory Anderson, owner of Andco. The three men finally settled on a three-way bid of $20,000.

Purswell rewarded each with a hug after the auction. As they stood together for a group photo, they let Purswell know she was welcome to take the animal back home, but she was having none of it. With more than a little sass, she looked up to them and quipped, “Y’all better take it home with you or it’s going to the Raywood Livestock Sale.”

Bill Wingfield gets a hug from Tristen Purswell after he and two others made a $20,000 bid for her exotic heifer. Wingfield and his wife, Tammie, were the top bidder at the auction. The Wingfields own Wingfield Concrete and Maci Feed Store in Hardin. Donald Burton gets a hug from Tristen Purswell after he and two others purchased her exotic heifer. Tristen Purswell hugs Cory Anderson after he and two other bidders purchased her exotic heifer for $20,000. Tristen Purswell stands with members of her fan club – Donald Burton of D. Burton Construction, Cory Anderson of Andco, and Bill Wingfield of Maci Feed and Wingfield Concrete. The three men tried to outbid each other at the auction before deciding to split the $20,000 bid three ways to buy her exotic heifer. She had them in stitches as they tried to give the animal back to her, but she refused.

Here is a list of the youths who were picked for grand and reserve champion, their club or chapter, bid price and buyer/buyers:

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET STEER – Ryland Smart, Hardin 4-H, $18,500, Wingfield Concrete

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET SWINE – Chloe Jarvis, Tarkington FFA, $7,000, Colony Ridge

GRAND CHAMPION SENIOR CAKE – Chloe Jarvis, Plum Grove 4-H, $3,500, Colony Ridge

GRAND CHAMPION SENIOR ART – Alison Mathi, Plum Grove 4-H, $2,000, Colony Ridge

GRAND CHAMPION EXOTIC HEIFER – Addison Sopchak, Hardin FFA, $11,000, Wingfield Concrete

GRAND CHAMPION JUNIOR CAKE – Jaxon Minx, Dolen 4-H, $2,400, Martin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

GRAND CHAMPION JUNIOR ART – Addison Ledesma, Tarkington 4-H, $5,250, Colony Ridge

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET BROILERS – Ayden Gerloff, Tarkington 4-H, $2,400, Andco

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET GOAT – Caylee Anderson, Mid-County 4-H, $6,000, Colony Ridge

GRAND CHAMPION SENIOR PHOTOGRAPHY – Kaylie Perdue, Plum Grove 4-H, $2,000, D. Burton Construction

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET LAMB – Jana Rollins, Hardin 4-H, $5,000, Wingfield Concrete

GRAND CHAMPION AG MECHANICS – Caiden Pickett, Hardin FFA, $7,500, Wingfield Concrete

GRAND CHAMPION JUNIOR PHOTOGRAPHY – Emma Adams, Trinity Trailblazers 4-H, $5,200, Adams Construction

GRAND CHAMPION F-1 HEIFER – Ellie Brett of Hardin FFA, $10,000, Wingfield Concrete

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET RABBITS – Luke Patton, Hardin 4-H, $5,000, T & J Farms

GRAND CHAMPION AMERICAN HEIFER – Savannah Hanson, Liberty FFA, $15,000, Smart Oilfield Services

GRAND CHAMPION JUNIOR FOOD – Caylee Anderson, Mid-County 4-H, $6,000, Wingfield Concrete

GRAND CHAMPION SENIOR CRAFT – Hannah Crance, Tarkington FFA, $2,500, Earthscapes of Texas

GRAND CHAMPION JUNIOR CRAFT – Keira Hayden, Tarkington 4-H, $3,500, Grant Hayden Farms

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET STEER – Caylee Anderson, Mid-County 4-H, $15,000, Colony Ridge

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET SWINE – Madison Moore, Tarkington 4-H, $5,000, Martin Chevrolet

RESERVE CHAMPION SENIOR FOOD – Mallory Fitzgerald, Hardin 4-H, $7,500, Earthscapes of Texas, Wingfield Concrete and Chubby’s Packing

RESERVE CHAMPION EXOTIC HEIFER – Emma Claire Wiggins, Liberty Junior FFA, $7,000, Wingfield Concrete

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET BROILERS – Addison Ledesma, Tarkington 4-H, $2,500, Veronica Herrera

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET GOAT – Madison Watson, Hardin FFA, $11,000, Wingfield Concrete

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET LAMB – Paige Creel, Hardin FFA, $5,500, Earthscapes of Texas and Chubby’s at the Lake

RESERVE CHAMPION AG MECHANICS – Hayden Fisher, Hardin FFA, $3,500, Andco

RESERVE CHAMPION F-1 HEIFER – Wyatt Parker, Hardin Junior FFA, $18,000, Wingfield Concrete

RESERVE CHAMPION MARKET RABBITS – Braelyn Baucom, Liberty Junior FFA, $3,750, Donnis Land Clearing

RESERVE CHAMPION AMERICAN HEIFER – Nate Stoesser, Liberty Junior FFA, $14,000, Dee’s Concrete World

The auction had a total 130 items. Other bidders included Dayton Lease and Pipeline, Brookshire Bros., Chachere Feed, Potetz Home Center, JLA Realty/Jennifer Parker, Hanson Cattle Company, Coastal Row, Richard Watson, Reed’s Processing, Airtech Solutions, Baytown Sand and Clay, HACKS Cattle, Williams Cattle, Pct. 1 Commissioner Bruce Karbowski, Bulkheads and Boat Lifts, Cameron Real Estate, Stanfield Propane, Crance, Trophy Gallery, Walker Farms, Bill Sjolander, Leonard Poling, Shamrock Vacuum, Cammie Carpenter, KBH Construction, Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Cowboy Cleaners, Shane Gulledge, Zane Gray, Lansdowne Moody Kubota, DOT Services, Caylee Anderson, and J & J Farms.

A week after being crowned Miss Rodeo Cleveland Livestock Show, Reva Mosley (right) was busy fulfilling her new duties at the youth livestock auction on Friday. Helping her was Sarah Bush, Miss Rodeo Teen Trinity Valley Exposition. The bidders settle in for the Cleveland Livestock Show youth auction on Friday. Gerald Payne was one of two bid callers. He joked with bidders throughout the auction, encouraging them to outbid each other. Gerald Payne cuts up with the bidders during the Cleveland Livestock Show’s youth livestock auction on Friday.

