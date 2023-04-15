William Jackson was born May 23, 1946, in Liberty, Texas, to parents Onnie Jackson and Daisy Land Jackson. He passed away April 14, 2023, in Dayton, Texas, at the age of 76.

William loved to fish and was a commercial fisherman, he enjoyed his coffee, and liked to work on vehicles. William has lived most all of his life in Liberty County and has lived in Dayton for the past 20 years.

More than anything, William loved his family greatly and will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Onnie and Daisy Jackson; son, William Jackson Jr; granddaughter, Rebecca Barrientes; brothers, A.C. Jackson and Ricky Jackson; sisters, Mary Ann Jackson, Martha Burch, Florence Standley, Anna Mae Jackson.

William is survived by his beloved wife of 19 years, Brenda Jackson; children, Ricky Jackson and wife Amanda, Tammy Jackson and Manuel Valley, Kay Jackson and Ryan Murley, Onnie Jackson and wife Amanda, Angie Jackson and Paul Singh, Skylah Jackson; step children, Randy Chapman and wife Angela, Misty Chapman and Brian Hallada; brothers, Onnie Jackson, George Jackson, Martin Jackson; sisters, Emma Weaver, Berty Meyer, Gladys Vickery, Susie Jackson; grandchildren, Ricky Jackson, Noah Jackson, DJ Barrientes, Carlos Barrientes, Hanna Barrientes, Michael Dornfeld, Tyler Dornfeld, Abby Dornfeld, Canyon Murley, Taylor Jackson, Onnie Jackson, William Jackson, Jaspreet Kaur, Arabella Kaur, Talveen Kaur, Simarleen Kaur, Courtney Chapman, Krysten Chapman, Bay Chapman, Randy Chapman, Trinity Chapman, Jonah Hallada, David Michael Munson; great grandchildren, Samuel Jackson, Jay Tayler, Damian Barrientes, Tru Barrientes, Adan Garcia, Able Garcia; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas, on Monday, April 17, 2023, from 6-8 pm. Funeral Service is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 10 am in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Pastor Denny Wells officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty, Texas. Pallbearers for the service will be Onnie Jackson, Michael Dornfeld, Ricky Jackson, Lalo Alvarado, Joey Jones, David Munson. Honorary Pallbearer will be David Michael Munson.

