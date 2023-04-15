Bobby Dean Kelley, 59, of Cleveland, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas with his loving family by his side. Bobby Dean was born on July 1, 1963, to Dottie Jean Moss and the late Robert Earl Kelley in Cleveland, Texas. For many years, Bobby Dean was a log skidder for Alvin Lilley. He loved the outdoors, living off the land, a horticulturist. He loved fishing, hunting and arrow head hunting. Always staying faithful to the land and the Lord.



Bobby Dean is preceded in death by his father, Robert Earl “Bobby” Kelley.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Dottie Jean Moss Kelley of Thicket, Texas; daughter, Brittany Kelley of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Monica Kelley of Kountze, Texas; brother, Don Kelley of Votaw, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends.



Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc.

