Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigating outlaw motorcycle gang homicide

A motorcyclist was gunned down on the 25000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas, around 11 a.m. on Friday, April 14.

Upon arriving at the scene, MCSO deputies learned that a 32-year-old male had been shot and was transported to a local hospital. Initially, he was expected to survive; however, despite extensive medical efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries around 3:30 p.m.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit and Gang Task Force responded to the scene and are actively investigating. The individuals involved are all believed to be affiliated with outlaw motorcycle gangs.

“We are aware of another incident, which occurred in Walker County involving an additional motorcycle-related shooting. There are active investigations involving multiple agencies to determine if both incidents are related,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Authorities believe these shootings appear to be gang related and it is believed there is no threat to the general public at this time.

The identities of the subjects involved in these shootings cannot be released pending notifications of next of kin. No further information is available for release.

