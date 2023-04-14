Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 12, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 12, 2023:

  • Montoya, Jaidah Delaine – Possession of Marijuana
  • Bell, Thomas Dean – Parole Violation
  • Marshall, Thomas Elton Jr. – Parole Violation
  • Galan, Emanuel – Possession of Marijuana
  • McClary, James Robert – Public Intoxication
  • Flores, Vicente Soria – Deadly Conduct and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Smith, Troy Lee – Hold for Hardin County-Driving While Intoxicated With Child Under 15 Years of Age
  • Batiste, Devonn Leshane – Hold for Brazoria County-Criminal Mischief
