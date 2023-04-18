Ezequiel Reyes of Cleveland, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the age of 60.

He was born on April 10, 1963, in Arroyo Seco, Mexico, to Antonio and Angela Reyes. Ezequiel is preceded in death by his Mother, Angela Reyes; Son, Antonio Reyes; and Brother, Anatolio Reyes. Left to fondly cherish his memory is his loving Wife Marcela Reyes; Father, Antonio Reyes; Children, Homar Reyes, Giselle Reyes, Lesley Reyes, Erick Reyes, Crystal Navarro, and Ezequiel Reyes, Jr.; His Brothers, Mauricio Reyes, Antonio Reyes, Angel Reyes, and Raul Reyes; Sisters, Esther Reyes, Apolonia Reyes, Teresa Reyes, and Rosa Reyes. Ezequiel also leaves behind five amazing grandchildren; Caleb, Emmanuel, Ethan, Noah, and Elias, along with many loving family members and treasured friends.

Visitation for Ezequiel will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Rosary starting at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 11:00 am. Interment for Ezequiel will immediately follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery.

Neal Funeral Home has been entrusted to care for the Reyes Family.

