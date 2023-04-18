William “Bill” Joseph Roland, 60, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his residence. He was born on March 3, 1963, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the late Carl D. Roland and Emma J. Phelps. Bill graduated from Wathena High School, in Wathena, Kansas. He was a member of Pathways Church, in Dayton.

Bill had pursued many interests, some of which included hunting, fishing, and spending time with his beloved fur babies. He was outgoing and always busy doing something. Bill was a devoted and loving father to his only son, Shelby. He was his pride and joy, whom he was extremely proud of all that he accomplished. Bill was a giving person, if there was a need, he was the first to lend a helping hand. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his twin; his sister Treva Roland Bollman; and his brother Cricket Roland. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his son Shelby Roland of Sour Lake; his siblings Wendy MCILVAIN of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, Deana Brown of Wathena, Kansas, Jackie Roland of Saint Joseph, Missouri, Tammy Sutton of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Ricky Roland of Irving, Texas; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

It was Bill’s wish to be cremated and to be remembered by all as the kind, loving and funny man that he was.

