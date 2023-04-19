Crystal Dawn Tompkins Butler, 46, of Dayton, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, in Dayton. She was born March 30, 1977, in San Antonio, to her parents, James Tompkins and Peggy Jackson Tompkins.

Crystal was a preceptor at Fresenius with more than 20 years of service. She spent most of her life in Baytown, where she graduated from Baytown Sterling High School in 1995. Crystal moved to Dayton 6 years ago and was a very active member of Hillside Church in Mont Belvieu. She enjoyed travel, gardening and loving on her cat, Cali.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Rev. John Butler and a sister-in-law, Kim Tompkins.

Survivors include her husband, Johnny Butler; parents, James and Peggy Tompkins; sons, Cody Butler and his wife, Paige and Kyle Butler and his wife, Claiborne; brother, Scott Tomkins; grandchildren, Stetson Butler, Karson Butler and Avery Butler; niece, Emma Tompkins; mother-in-law, Wilma Butler and many more family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 21, 2023 at Hillside Church in Mont Belvieu followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Mark Trice officiating.

To view her online obituary, or post a tribute to her family, go to http://www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

