George “Donald” Gene Baker was born July 25, 1943, in Spring, Texas, to parents Mildred and George Baker. He left this Earth for his Heavenly home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the age of 79.

Donald worked for Anheuser-Busch for 35 years. He was a Master Mason and an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Cleveland. He was a hard worker and involved with his community but above all else, he was a family man. In the summertime, when his children were young, you could find him umpiring games at the baseball fields, or hunting when the seasons would change or taking trips to the Frio River. As time marched on, children became grandchildren, then great grandchildren and even a great great grandchild, and he was proud of every single one. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Patterson Baker and George Baker; sister Gail Fosson; and grandson-in-law, David Minx. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sammie Baker, his children, Anita Fay Kopeck, Rickey Baker and wife Robin, Michelle Paige and husband Dana, Shawna Annoot and husband Hank; brothers, Jimmy Baker and wife Janet, Larry Baker and wife Joan; grandchildren Amber Turney, Alyssa Kopeck and Alex Perez, Christian Sitton and wife Emily, Garrick Morace and wife Hailey, D.J. Paige and wife Amy, Anna Rice and husband Dalton, Braedon Paige, Kendyl Annoot, Victoria Annoot, David Kopeck and wife Heather; great-grandchildren David Minx, Breanna Minx, Madelline Perez, Maxwell Perez, Genevieve Perez, Felix Perez, Rylee Sitton, Jordan Morace, Elizabeth Paige, Levi Paige, Addilyn Paige, Rylan Rice, Ryker Rice, Rhett Rice, Avery Monk, Paisleigh Burris, Rhyder Burris, Kinsleigh Burris, Bralyn Turnbull, Travis Kopeck, Morgan Kopeck and Mason Kopeck; great-great grandson, David Minx III.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 5pm – 8pm at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. His service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in the Pace-Stancil Chapel with Dr. Greg Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery in Franklin, Texas at 3pm. Pallbearers will be Garrick Morace, D.J. Paige, Braedon Paige, Christian Sitton, David Minx, and David Kopeck. Larry Fowler will serve as honorary pallbearer.

