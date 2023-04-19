Doyle Gene Austin, 64, of Baytown, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at HCA Southeast Hospital, in Pasadena, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Doyle was born on July 11, 1958, to the late Samuel Pierson Austin and Essie Mae Thomas in Texas City, Texas. He was retired metal fabricator for Bemis Sheet Metal.

Doyle loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a faithful servant to God and his church, The Sanctuary in Mont Belvieu, Texas. He loved handing out candy to the children and building a meaningful relationship with them. Always mentoring young people. As a jokester, he was loved by all who knew him. Doyle loved to cook and smoke meat. His motto was “I know things and I smoke meat.” His legacy will continue with his love for his brothers and sisters in Christ.



Doyle is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ted Austin; sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Arnold, and Margaret Fiedler.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 45 years, Senya Diane Austin of Baytown, Texas; sons, Brandon Austin of Baytown, Texas, Nicholas Austin and wife Courtney of Nederland, Texas; daughter, Tonya Herrera and husband Juan Princeton, Texas; grandchildren, Kade Herrera, Mikaela Herrera, Jacob Herrera, Adalyn Herrera, Aliyah Austin, Mackenzie Austin, Cooper Austin, Lorelei Austin, also many loving relatives and a host of friends.



A Memorial Service of Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, 11:00 am at The Sanctuary Church at 10530 Eagle Dr. Mont Belvieu, Texas 77523. Inurnment will be at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Doyle Gene Austin please visit our Sympathy Store.

