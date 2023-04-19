Carolyn Ann Copeland, 76, of Llano, Texas, and formerly of Huffman, Texas, entered into the gates of heaven on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. She was born on August 5, 1946, in Baytown, Texas, to the late Charles L. and Ruby D. Pitts Smith. Carolyn graduated from Humble High School, in Humble, Texas, with the class of 1964. She received both her Bachelor and Master degrees in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Carolyn spent forty years as a chemistry and science teacher, with thirty-five of these at Huffman ISD. She was very involved and supportive in the football program while at Huffman. She only missed four games during her first thirty years in the district. She loved seeing all student athletes succeed. Carolyn took great joy in seeing her students succeeding after high school.

Carolyn was dedicated to her faith in the Lord. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Huffman and a current member of First Baptist Church in Llano.

Carolyn pursued many interests, some of which included reading, watching sports, primarily high school and college football, and anything that was science related. Later in her life, she enjoyed beading and making jewelry. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family. Carolyn was kind to others, had a heart for those in need, yet sassy, direct and to the point. She was also witty with a dry sense of humor. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her father; and her husband Robert Lloyd Copeland. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her son Robert Charles Copeland and wife Michelle; her grandchildren Rylee Grace Copeland and Remy Rae Copeland; her mother Ruby Smith; her siblings Charlotte Susan Smith-Caballero and husband John, and Cheryl Alice Smith; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Robert Copeland, John Caballero, Doug Rowland, and John Reynolds.

A funeral service honoring Carolyn will be held at 10:30am, on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the First Baptist Church Huffman, 25503 FM 2100, in Huffman with Dr. David Miller officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Huffman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s honor to Llano Food Pantry, P.O. Box 204, Llano, Texas 78643 or to the Huffman-Hargrave Football Program, made payable to the Booster Club, P.O. Box 2390, Huffman, Texas 77336.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

