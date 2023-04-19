Myrtle Mae White of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born on August 31, 1928, in Hagerman, New Mexico, to Thomas and Ruby Roberts, both of whom have preceded her in death.

Myrtle was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer White; brothers, Cecil, EH, John, Lloyd, and Charlie; sisters, Doris and Catherine.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Danny White his wife Christina, David White his wife Jacqueline Cook; brothers, Doyle, Donald and Troy Roberts; sister, Ruth Turner; grandchildren, Robert, Ricky, Jennifer, Creighton, Christopher, Lydia, Timothy, Nicholas, Eddie, Ryan; great-grandchildren, Hayli, Jayson, Baylor, Madison, Abigail, Hayden, Maycee, Michael, James, Victoria, Julian, Ellie, Raque, Kayden and Zane; great-great-granddaughter, Allison Rose; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Visitation for Myrtle will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday April 22, 2023, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Services for will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Sunday April 23, 2023, at 2:00pm. Interment for Myrtle will immediately follow at Ryan Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

