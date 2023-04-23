Margaret “Peggy” Ann Mahaney, 75, of Liberty, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at her residence in Liberty. She was born on June 8, 1947, in Bay City, Michigan, to the late Russell Bliss and Margaret Jane Palmer Mahaney. Peggy actively participated in the Goodwill Life Skills and Liberty Life Skills programs. She was also a member of the Church of the Living God in Dayton, Texas.

Peggy was truly a girly-girl who loved jewelry, especially bracelets, and makeup. She was also a spitfire, always happy, and often stubborn to a fault, even right up to the end. Peggy loved her family unconditionally, especially her favorite person, her niece Tasha. She enjoyed reliving her childhood through sharing stories and memories from as early as she could remember.

Peggy pursued many interests, some of which included playing cards, exercising, drinking water, and watching old westerns like Little House on the Prairie. She also enjoyed eating out and spaghetti was her favorite to eat. Peggy will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers Joseph Franklin Mahaney, and Patrick Michael Mahaney. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her sister Nora Jane Jones and husband Dan of Dayton; her niece and nephews Natasha Jane Sims and husband William of Baytown, Nathan Harlan Jones and wife Tara of Avenue, Maryland, and Cory Jones and wife Jessica of Kentwood, Michigan; her great nieces and nephews Shelbie, Hannah, Paisley, Hadlee, Rylee, Reagan, Cory, Jr., and Samantha; her caregiver Lachelle Murray of Liberty; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Nathan Jones, William Sims, Ben Clawson, and Marques Sthram.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will be held at 11am, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Sterling Funeral Home, with Pastor Lloyd McDaniel officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

