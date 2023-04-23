Joyce Ann Caldwell was born November 16, 1931, in Trenton, New Jersey, to parents, Harold Temple and Anna Connor Temple. She went to her Heavenly Home on April 21, 2023, in Splendora, Texas, at the age of 91.

Joyce was a member of the First Baptist Church in Splendora. She enjoyed playing Bingo and shopping. Joyce was a longtime member of the Eastern Star. The most important part of her life was her love for her family. Joyce will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Anna Temple; son, Thomas James Hunt; daughter, Debra Brown; granddaughter, Lorie Snodgrass; grandson, Sonny James Hunt; brothers, Jimmy, Dick, Fox; sisters, Dot, Thelma, Charlotte, Bea, Claire, Lorraine; son in laws, Gary Snodgrass and Michael Loaiza.

Joyce is survived by her beloved children, Jo Anne Snodgrass, Janice Loaiza, and Jerry Caldwell Jr; grandchildren, Kari Snodgrass Martin, Rachel Toczek, Rebekah Matthews, Amber Young, Dale Bradley Jr, Melissa Deel, Shea Brown, Ryan Brown, Kyle Hughes, Jeannie Long, Ashley Clepper, and Victoria Caldwell,; great grandchildren, Lorie, Chad, Amber, Brooke, Austin, Lauryn, Gary Joe, Hailey, Dylan, Katelyn, Jaimie, Khloe, Aria, Kaydence, Kaydance, Zachary, Hayden and Andrew; great great grandchildren, Bryleigh, Braxton, Blaykelyhn, Kimber, Paislee, Haddy, Collins, Clyde, Grayson; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 5-8pm. Funeral Service will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10 am with Dr. Bob Grayson officiating. Burial will follow in the Ryan Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be, Mike Martin, William Matthews, Dave Toczek, Jeremy Deel, Dale Bradley Jr, Kyle Hughes. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Gary Joe Toczek, Austin Toczek, Dylan Matthews, and Braxton Alfred.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

