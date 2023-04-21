Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 19, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in the Liberty County Jail on April 19, 2023:

  • Patterson, Dwight Ray Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Dunnam, Albert Joe Ferrell – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Madden, Jakeb – Reckless Driving
  • Uribe, Julio Cesar – Possession of Marijuana
  • Stalter, Boyce Dean – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Williams, Brandon James – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana
  • Ryan, Devon Eugene – Assault of a Public Servant
  • Amaro, Servando – Criminal Trespass
