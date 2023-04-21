Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 19, 2023

The following people were booked in the Liberty County Jail on April 19, 2023:
- Patterson, Dwight Ray Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Dunnam, Albert Joe Ferrell – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Madden, Jakeb – Reckless Driving
- Uribe, Julio Cesar – Possession of Marijuana
- Stalter, Boyce Dean – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
- Williams, Brandon James – Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of Marijuana
- Ryan, Devon Eugene – Assault of a Public Servant
- Amaro, Servando – Criminal Trespass