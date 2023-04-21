Liberty County Jail arrest report, April 18, 2023

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on April 18, 2023:

  • Bergman, Kevin – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Walters, Andrew Donald – Assault/Family Violence
  • Broyles, Heather Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Faber, Gerard Thomas – Driving While License Invalid, Operation of Vehicle With Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Violation of Promise to
    Appear, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Brooks, Michael James – Unlawful Possession of Metal or Body Armor by Felon and No Driver’s License
  • Ferguson, Christopher Xavier – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance
  • Castro Saucedo, Gill – Interfering With Public Duties
  • Nelson, Anthony Joseph – Hold for Anderson County
  • McCain, Samantha Elaine – Public Intoxication
