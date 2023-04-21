Glenna Alice Hall, 90, of Dayton, Texas, and formerly of Houston, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. She was born on October 15, 1932, in Jackson, Michigan, to the late Herbert “Daddo” Horace Phillips, Sr. and Elga Poindexter Phillips.

Glenna was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and Aunt Noni. She was a very spiritual woman, who was dedicated to her faith in the Lord and was a member of New Life Church in Kenefick.

Glenna enjoyed crocheting and oil painting. She was a talented painter who taught private painting lessons for many years. In her younger years, she liked going to the beach. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, all of whom she loved unconditionally. Glenna was so proud of all her children and grandchildren accomplished.

Although Glenna could be a whippersnapper, she was kind and independent. If there were ever anything someone could not do, she would find a way to do it herself. She had the biggest heart for everyone, was quick to help others, especially her family and never met a stranger. Glenna will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Glenna was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Herbert H. Phillips, Jr. and Betty Sweeney; and her paternal grandmother, Caroline who was instrumental in raising her after her mother died. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her daughters Brenda Gale Sanca and husband Chris and Carrie Ann McCullar; her grandchildren Kasey Bannister and husband David, John Robert Holland, Josh Slaughter, Sabrina Smith and fiancé Jason Price, and Kristina Watson and husband Cricket; her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her niece and nephews Herby, Eva, Ralph, and Billy, along with numerous others; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Glenna’s grandsons, Dustin Smith, Daylan Smith, Dawson Smith, Josh Slaughter, Camden Watson, and Cason Watson.

A Glenna Alice Hall, 90, of Dayton, Texas, and formerly of Houston, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Dayton, Texas. She was born on October 15, 1932, in Jackson, Michigan, to the late Herbert “Daddo” Horace Phillips, Sr. and Elga Poindexter Phillips.

Glenna was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and Aunt Noni. She was a very spiritual woman, who was dedicated to her faith in the Lord and was a member of New Life Church in Kenefick.

Glenna enjoyed crocheting and oil painting. She was a talented painter who taught private painting lessons for many years. In her younger years, she liked going to the beach. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, all of whom she loved unconditionally. Glenna was so proud of all her children and grandchildren accomplished.

Although Glenna could be a whippersnapper, she was kind and independent. If there were ever anything someone could not do, she would find a way to do it herself. She had the biggest heart for everyone, was quick to help others, especially her family and never met a stranger. Glenna will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Glenna was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Herbert H. Phillips, Jr. and Betty Sweeney; and her paternal grandmother, Caroline who was instrumental in raising her after her mother died. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her daughters Brenda Gale Sanca and husband Chris and Carrie Ann McCullar; her grandchildren Kasey Bannister and husband David, John Robert Holland, Josh Slaughter, Sabrina Smith and fiancé Jason Price, and Kristina Watson and husband Cricket; her many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her niece and nephews Herby, Eva, Ralph, and Billy, along with numerous others; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Glenna’s grandsons, Dustin Smith, Daylan Smith, Dawson Smith, Josh Slaughter, Camden Watson, and Cason Watson.

A graveside service and committal will be held at 2 pm, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas, with Pastor George Finney officiating.graveside service and committal will be held at 2 pm, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas, with Pastor George Finney officiating.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

