Homicide under investigation in Porter

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Porter.

According to the MCSO, on April 23, around 9:25 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 23000 block of Holly Ridge in Porter regarding a suicide call. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a deceased 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigations indicate that this was not a suicide but a homicide.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Detectives, along with Crime Scene Investigators, responded to the scene and are currently conducting their investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information can be released at this time.

