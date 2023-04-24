Clean water advocate to speak at Master Naturalist meeting

Lower Trinity Basin Master Naturalists will be holding a chapter meeting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church at 2041 Trinity Street in Liberty, Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 6:30 pm. This week’s invited speaker is Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud, Executive Director of Bayou City Waterkeepers.

Through their programmatic work, Bayou City Waterkeepers advocate for flood protections, hold water polluters and those in power accountable, and develop tools for communities and leaders to advocate for water justice. They bring together science, law, and advocacy to build power, fill gaps in regulatory enforcement, and push back against irresponsible development.

BCWK also plays a role as a strategic liaison between community partners on the ground and with local/regional level decision-makers and policymakers. The following themes currently inform their programmatic work: Clean Water, Wetland Protection, and Just Climate Transitions.

Based on her experience in working with environmental and cultural institutions for nearly 25 years, Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud builds new frameworks for water and environmental advocacy centering justice, equity, and narrative shift work.

The Lower Trinity Basin Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist Program meets every month on the first Tuesday night of the month. All members of the public are invited to join.

The Texas Master Naturalist Program’s mission is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach, and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities for the State of Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

