Bellamy Brothers deliver stellar show at Texan Theatre in Cleveland

On Friday night, fans of country music filled the Texan Theatre in Cleveland to capacity to see the legendary Bellamy Brothers. Acclaimed for hits such as “Let Your Love Flow,” “Redneck Girl” and “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body,” the Bellamy Brothers delivered a live concert that sounded as good as their recordings.

The concert was a feather in the cap for Curt Smith and the staff of PWR Texan Theatre. Since last November, they have been hosting country music legends and Grand Ole Opry Hall of Fame recipients in the former movie theater.

“It’s been an awesome ride so far. We are looking forward to the rest of this year and more to come,” said Smith. “We are trying to come up with a mix of entertainment that gives everyone a reason to come to the Texan Theatre, not just classic country but something that everyone can enjoy.”

David Bellamy Howard Bellamy Curt Smith gets on stage Friday night to welcome The Bellamy Brothers to the Texan Theatre.

Both Howard and David Bellamy told Bluebonnet News they hope to come back to Cleveland in the future.

“We have played in thousands of theaters. This one has a nice, tight sound. I would recommend people come see a show here,” said Howard. “When we knew we were coming to Cleveland, we looked up the city and the first thing that came up was the Texan Theatre. We were happy to perform for fans we don’t normally get to see.”

Both David and Howard were complimentary of the PWR staff with Howard saying, “These folks act like they’ve been doing this their whole lives.”

In their 50-plus year career, which began in 1968 and really kicked off in 1976 with the release of “Let Your Love Flow,” the Bellamy Brothers, natives of Florida, have crisscrossed not only the entire state of Texas, but the world. In February, they wrapped up a European tour with sold-out concerts in Norway.

They are now zigzagging their way to concert venues in Texas and will be performing at shows in Canada by May.

“We know towns in Texas than even Texans don’t know,” said David jokingly. “Have you ever heard of Gail, Texas? That town is so small it makes Cleveland look like a metropolis.”

When they aren’t busy touring, the Bellamy Brothers can be found on their 200-acre ranch in Darby, Fla., where they raise purebred Brahman cattle and quarter horses and where three generations of the family live. The Bellamy Brothers also record music at their recording studio on their family compound, which is also the backdrop for the “Honky Tonk Ranch” TV show. The show originated on the Cowboy Channel but is moving to The Circle network.

When asked if they are ever exhausted by all their business endeavors, David said with a chuckle, “It can be. We were burnt out 30 years ago.”

Shayne Porter belts out one of his tunes at the Texan Theatre on Friday. He and his band, The Shady Trees, were the opening act.

Friday night’s show was also a coup for the opening band – Shayne Porter and the Shady Trees. Porter, a native of Cleveland, is still working his way up in the country music scene. Their first album is “Catch That Dream.” Porter also has a newly-released single titled “You Made a Rock,” a duet with Jordan Rainer, that currently is No. 22 on the Texas Regional Radio music charts. Their songs are available for purchase and download on Amazon Music, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

Coming soon to the Texan Theatre

If you missed Friday’s concert and want to experience live music in a local venue, the PWR Texan Theatre this year will welcome the following:

McBride and the Ride on April 29

Kraig Parker (Elvis Tribute artist) on May 26

Chad Cooke Band with special guest Tyler Trantham on June 3

Schroomville (Allman Brothers Tribute band) on June 24

Janie Fricke with special guest Payton Howie on July 8

The Damn Quails with special guest Dawson Drake on July 14

The Heels on July 15, Kentucky Headhunters on July 29

T. Graham Brown on Sept. 1

Confederate Railroad on Oct. 6

While music is the emphasis of most of the shows, the PWR Texan Theatre has ventured into comedy. On May 13, comedian Nick Morrison will entertain.

“At the end of the month, on Sunday, April 30, we will also have a gospel music show that is free to the public. We hope people will come to that, too,” Smith said.

Not all show dates and performers for this year have been announced at this time. New shows will be announced on the PWR Texan Theatre website at https://www.pwrtexantheatre.com/ and on the Outhouse Tickets website at http://www.outhousetickets.com/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

