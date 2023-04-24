CHS Culinary students win Best Food at Taste of Cleveland

Taste of Cleveland, hosted by the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, April 19, at the Cleveland Civic Center, was hailed a success as hundreds of people turned out to sample the varied food options offered by local businesses, organizations and churches. The theme this year was “Tastes From Around the World.”

Attendees were asked to vote their choice for Best Food, Best Dessert and Best Booth. The Golden Chef/Best Food award went to Cleveland High School’s Culinary Department, which offered mini beef Wellingtons. The Best Dessert award went to La Costa Seafood and Bar with Chef Jim Condra’s Bananas Foster Bread Pudding. La Costa also won last year with another variety of their famous bread puddings made by Chef Condra.

The Best Booth award went to the Health Center of Southeast Texas. The booth had a safari theme and was decorated with animal print balloons, mock trees and Zebra cakes.

La Costa Seafood and Bar picked up the award for Best Dessert at Taste of Cleveland. Chef Jim Condra (right) is well-known for his bread puddings.

The Health Center of Southeast Texas won Best Booth at the Taste of Cleveland for their cleverly-decorated, safari-themed decor.

Cleveland City Councilman Eddie Lowery won the $500 gift card for having his ticket selected in a drawing.

Scroll through the photos below to see who attended:

