Albert R. Pavliska, 79, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on April 15, 2023. Albert was born to Frank Sr. and Rosie Pavliska on February 5, 1944, in Liberty, Texas.

He met the love of his life, Linda, and they were united in marriage on January 17, 1975. He raised her two children, James and Marvie, as if they were his own.

Albert had a love for fishing, hunting and anything outdoors. He enjoyed being out in the woods or on the water. He also loved dancing to country music.

Albert is preceded in death by his parents Frank Sr. and Rosie; brothers Frank “Sunny” Pavliska Jr. and Billy Pavliska.

Albert is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Pavliska; his daughter Marvie (Phillip) Curry; son James (Melissa) Fregia; grandchildren, Jimmie (Leigha) Curry, James M. Fregia, Krystal (Derrick) Mobley; his very special nephew and dear friend Aaron Touchstone; brothers, Jimmy (Donna), Bobby (Cindy), Ronnie (Regina), Donnie (Yvette); sisters, Martha (Hank), Jeanette, Shirley and Dorothy (Mike).

Services are pending

Arrangements are under Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralserivce.com

