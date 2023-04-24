Albert R. Pavliska

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Albert R. Pavliska, 79, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on April 15, 2023. Albert was born to Frank Sr. and Rosie Pavliska on February 5, 1944, in Liberty, Texas.

He met the love of his life, Linda, and they were united in marriage on January 17, 1975. He raised her two children, James and Marvie, as if they were his own.

Albert had a love for fishing, hunting and anything outdoors. He enjoyed being out in the woods or on the water. He also loved dancing to country music.

Albert is preceded in death by his parents Frank Sr. and Rosie; brothers Frank “Sunny” Pavliska Jr. and Billy Pavliska.

Albert is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Pavliska; his daughter Marvie (Phillip) Curry; son James (Melissa) Fregia; grandchildren, Jimmie (Leigha) Curry, James M. Fregia, Krystal (Derrick) Mobley; his very special nephew and dear friend Aaron Touchstone; brothers, Jimmy (Donna), Bobby (Cindy), Ronnie (Regina), Donnie (Yvette); sisters, Martha (Hank), Jeanette, Shirley and Dorothy (Mike).

Services are pending

Arrangements are under Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. Online condolences can be made at http://www.allisonfuneralserivce.com

Previous articleCHS Culinary students win Best Food at Taste of Cleveland
Next articleDoris Marie Phillips Tousha
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.