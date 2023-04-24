Doris Marie Phillips Tousha, 81, of Hull, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas, surrounded by loving family. Doris was born on October 11, 1941, to the late M.J. “Red” Phillips and Opal Marie Tidwell Phillips in Tomball, Texas.

Our family and community lost an outstanding contributor, Doris Marie Tousha, widely known around these parts as the owner of Doris’ Drive Inn. She was a steady and dedicated worker, only missing work to go deer hunting. Doris was a woman with many talents and interests. She taught herself to paint, draw, sew, crochet, knit, and hand make porcelain dolls. Anything she planted in her yard grew at an impressive rate. She could drive tractors, wood work, lay flooring and basically outwork anyone in the room. She also loved collecting anything and everything, from magnets to cookie jars, and every single deer her family members and herself shot. She not only kept hobby lobby in business for years, she made sure her family had plenty of deer meat.



Doris loved the simple pleasures of life including watching her most cherished shows, Judge Judy, Price is Right, Dr Phil and Lick Lizard Towing. One of her beloved activities was picking up sticks in her yard. She could pick up sticks all day and go to bed completely happy and satisfied.

Doris was more than her arts and crafts activities and stick handling, she was the biggest admirer of her family. While she loved her hobbies, nothing stood in comparison to her children, grandchildren and great-children. It brought her great joy to see all of the good her family put out into the world and she would talk about it every day. She was truly in awe of every single one of them even though we all know her most favorite person was her husband Chester. Her forever sweetheart, the love of her life, there was nothing she would rather do than spend every waking moment with him. She will be missed so much by her family.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 66 years, Chester Ottis Tousha; sister, Anna Mae Stovall; brothers, Lloyd Phillips, Raymond Phillips, Donald Phillips, and Charles Phillips.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Greg Tousha and wife Kindra of Moss Hill, Texas, Donna Whitehead and husband Trent of Beaumont, Texas, and Chester Tousha and wife Tammy of Batson, Texas; sister, Joan Reynolds of Ore City, Texas; grandchildren, Beth Treadway and husband Joey of Houston, Texas, Colton Wallace, (Tasha) of Beaumont, Texas, Matthew Wallace, (Allie) of Beaumont, Texas, Jordan Wallace and wife Jackie of Beaumont, Texas, Chloe Wallace of Beaumont, Texas, Josh Tousha and wife Laura of Lufkin, Texas, Che’ Tousha of Batson, Texas, Kursten Tousha of Huntsville, Texas, Kaden Vance of Huntsville, Texas, Georgia Vance of Wharton, Texas; great-grandchildren, Tex Treadway of Houston, Texas, Duke Treadway of Houston, Texas, Roan Treadway of Houston, Texas, Eden Wallace of Beaumont, Texas; Doris is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of extended loving family and friends.

A gathering of Doris’s family and friends will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries in Batson, Texas on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Calvary Tabernacle Ministries in Batson, Texas with Pastor Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. Interment will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas.

