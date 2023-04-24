Amos Grant Gresham, 80, of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully at his residence, in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 22, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 21, 1942, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late Henry Albert and Vivian Gresham. Amos graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, with the class of 1962. Following graduation, he proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Navy, during the Korean Conflict.

Amos was dedicated to his faith in the Lord. He was faithful churchgoer and was a member of the Anahuac Assembly of God for many years. Amos made his career as a tugboat driver, working for Brown & Root for more than twenty-five years, as well as other companies before his retirement. He valued hard work, honesty, and the value of a man’s word.

Amos was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He was a family man, proud of their accomplishments, and loved them all unconditionally. Although he was often stubborn, he shared the best stories, liked to read books, and eat catfish. He pursued many interests, some of which included fishing and geese hunting. Until recently, Amos enjoyed playing dominos and dice games. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Amos was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother Madge Gresham; his siblings Marshall Gresham and Darlyn Kirby. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of sixty years, Darlene Cowey Gresham; his children Wayne Gresham and wife Paula, Sherry Merlos and husband Alex, Cathy Moore and husband Keith; his grandchildren Alex Merlos, Joshua Merlos, Heather Ashley Merlos, Nina Chavez, Tiffany Chavez, Michael Gresham and Jacob Gresham; his nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Alex Merlos, Joshua Merlos, Michael Gresham, Jacob Gresham, Landon Jones, and Aaron Hughes. Honorary pallbearers are Nina Chavez and Emmitt Breibart.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will be held at 11am, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Sterling Funeral Home, with Pastor Terry Welch officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Anahuac Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com

